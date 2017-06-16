The crowd at President Donald Trump’s Friday speech on US-Cuba relations broke out into a thunderous ‘USA’ chant.

Trump traveled to Little Havana in Miami, Florida to announce that he would be rolling back Obama-era changes to US-Cuba relations. Obama relaxed travel and trade restrictions between the two countries, but Trump is expected to restrict them in order to squeeze Cuba’s communist regime.

Trump began his speech by talking about the return of UVA student Otto Warmbier to the United States from North Korea, the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise after the GOP baseball shooting, and the human rights offenses of the Castro regime.

He promised that he would ensure freedom for Cuban citizens against the “evil ideology” pushed by Castro.

The crowd was so thrilled by Trump’s reaffirmation of his commitment to the Cuban people that they spontaneously broke out into a loud ‘USA’ chant.

Trump was loving the chant and pumped his fist in unison with a big smile on his face.

