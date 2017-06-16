Phish Drummer Wins Hometown Election

Jon Fishman, the drummer for the jam band Phish, was elected to his Maine hometown’s Board of Selectmen Tuesday.

Fishman received 356 votes in the race, earning a seat on the town’s five-person board. He has lived in the coastal town of Lincolnville with his wife and five children for the past decade.

Fishman was a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter during the 2016 presidential election. He hosted a “Get Out and Vote For Bernie” fundraiser concert in April 2016, and even wore a Bernie Sanders inspired version of his famous dress, featuring red outlines of the Vermont Senator’s face, during Phish’s 2016 summer tour.

Film maker Josh Gerritsen won the town’s other available seat with 370 votes.

