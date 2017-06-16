Rasmussen: 50 Percent Of Likely Voters Give Trump The Thumbs Up

President Donald Trump has a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll released Friday by Rasmussen.

This is the first time Trump has hit 50 percent in the poll since late April.

Thirty-one percent of those polled strongly approve of his performance, while 42 percent strongly disapprove. Rasmussen’s findings vary drastically from what Gallup has been showing.

As of Wednesday, Gallup’s daily tracking poll showed that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House.

Still, Rasmussen was the second most accurate polling firm in the 2016 presidential election. The poll released Friday sampled 500 likely voters and had a margin of error of 2.5 percent.

The highest Rasmussen has measured Trump’s approval is at 59 percent shortly following his inauguration. The lowest was 42 percent approval in early April.