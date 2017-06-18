Adam Schiff Admits There’s No ‘Proof’ Of Trump-Russia Collusion [VIDEO]

The 11-month-old investigation into whether President Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians has still not turned up any evidence that’s strong enough to put before a jury.

That’s according to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, which is overseeing one of the parallel investigations into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the election.

“I’m not prepared to say that there’s proof you could take to a jury,” Schiff told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on Sunday when asked if he’s seen proof of collusion.

As a leader of the House committee, Schiff has been able to review classified information held by various agencies of the intelligence community. He has also sat in on briefings with FBI officials to review information in the case.

Though Schiff acknowledged that he has not seen evidence that’s strong enough to present to a jury, he believes that investigation is warranted. He asserted that when the FBI opened its investigation last July, the bureau had good cause to do so.

“I can say that there’s enough that we ought to be investigation,” Schiff said Sunday.

“Indeed, it would be negligent for us not to investigate. If a foreign government…has something that they can hang over the head of our president or our administration that can influence U.S. policy, it is very much in our national security interest to know it.”

