Santorum On Mueller: ‘He’s Obviously Got The Long Knife Out For The President’

Former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum raised concerns over the ability of the Department of Justice special counsel to remain non-partisan and non-biased in its investigation during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“There’s some real concerns with what Mueller’s doing, he’s obviously got the long knife out for the president,” Santorum told host Jake Tapper Sunday morning.

Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia, has brought on 13 attorneys to help with the probe. Mueller hired a series of top lawyers including Andrew Weissmann, who led the Enron investigation.

“You have a special prosecutor who just hired a team of lawyers that really concerns me,” Santorum said. “This Andrew Weissman is a real concern to me.”

Santorum went on to highlight Jared Kushner’s New York City newspaper Observer, which ran a series of critical articles on Weissmann’s handling of the Enron investigation. The paper accused Weissmann of running “roughshod” over defendant’s rights during the infamous Enron scandal.

“Jared Kushner’s paper went after this guy for some of the behavior, and now you bring this guy in for a non-partisan investigation,” Santorum said. “He already has a grub with Kushner, and the investigation is being expanded, maybe [to] deals with Kushner.”

Santorum was interrupted by other guests on the panel, who told him that he has got to stop that sort of rhetoric.

Tapper concluded the segment with a message of thanks for those who run for public office.

“I just want to say one thing. First of all this week, we went through the horrible incident with Steve Scalise and others,” he said. “Thank you to people who run for office and put themselves out there.”

