Trump’s Attorney: President To Address Comey Tapes This Week

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team and chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice, said the president will address the issue of White House tapes of former FBI Director James Comey sometime in upcoming week.

Sekulow, who appeared on four major Sunday morning talk shows, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the president would address whether or not he has possession of taped conversations with Comey.

“The president said last week he would release the tapes of, if there were tapes of, his conversation this week. That hasn’t happened. Where is that?” host John Dickerson asked Sekulow Sunday.

“I think the president is going to address that in the week ahead,” Sekulow responded.

“There was a lot of issues this past week,” Sekulow said, citing the president’s major address regarding Cuba and the shooting incident that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

“So the issue of the tapes, I think right now was not priority issue number one when the country was facing an assassination attempt on Steve Scalise and other members of Congress and their staffs by the way,” Sekulow explained.

Sekulow also appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union”, “Fox News Sunday” and NBC’s “Meet the Press” where he repeatedly asserted that the president is not currently under investigation.

“I wanna be very clear here, and very direct,” Sekulow told NBC’s Chuck Todd. “The president has not been, and is not, under investigation.”

