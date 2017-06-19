198 Million Voter Information Files Leaked From Republican Servers

Republican profiling data and personal information on nearly 198 million American voters was leaked from a private Amazon Server Monday.

Amazon hosted the private server, and Republican data analytics firm Deep Root Analytics provided and managed the content. UpGuard cyber risk analyst Chris Vickery first discovered the leak, according to the report from ZDNET.

The information included in the leaks include the voter’s name, date of birth, home address, phone number, and other voter registration details like party affiliation.

The compromised server also included data from conservative market research firm TargetPoint. The group uses their extensive data to help clients better understand voter policy preferences and political actions, according to the report.

“The data that was accessed was, to the best of our knowledge proprietary information as well as voter data that is publicly available and readily provided by state government offices. Since this event has come to our attention, we have updated the access settings and put protocols in place to prevent further access,” Deep Root Co-founder Alex Lundry told ZDNET.

“We accept full responsibility, will continue with our investigation, and based on the information we have gathered thus far, we do not believe that our systems have been hacked,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first mass information leak from Republican firms. Campaign data firm i360 accidentally exposed 191 million voter profiles in 2015 and another 154 million profiles were leaked during the course of the 2016 election.

