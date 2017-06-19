Politics
Barron Trump Snaps A Pic Of Marine One — Twitter Goes Gaga [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
1:50 PM 06/19/2017

Barron Trump lagged behind his family when returning to the White House Sunday so he could turn around and snap a photo of Marine One.

The Trump family returned to the White House Sunday after President Trump’s first visit to Camp David.

Barron is only 11 years old but he clearly understands how cool it is to be able to travel between Camp David and the White House in a marine helicopter.

Twitter users praised Barron’s fascination with Marine One and wondered where he would be posting the picture.

