Barron Trump lagged behind his family when returning to the White House Sunday so he could turn around and snap a photo of Marine One.

The Trump family returned to the White House Sunday after President Trump’s first visit to Camp David.

Barron Trump turns to take photo of Marine One just after their return to White House South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/RGSBz4lAop — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 18, 2017

Barron Trump takes a photo of Marine One as the first family returns from their weekend at #CampDavid Zach Gibson pic.twitter.com/8va6VTpqKA — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) June 18, 2017

Barron is only 11 years old but he clearly understands how cool it is to be able to travel between Camp David and the White House in a marine helicopter.

Twitter users praised Barron’s fascination with Marine One and wondered where he would be posting the picture.

Seems like a very nice boy. With all their $’s he is still impressed by the Presidential copter. His mom is doing a great job with him. — archangel2 (@archangel2) June 18, 2017

kid won me over when I seen his excitement for the Tractors at the Inauguration Parade. He’s gonna be good one. — Thomas DeMay (@IcemanDaGenius) June 19, 2017

He’s such a doll. It’s refreshing to see such innocence! — Joan Of Arc (@JoanOfArc1920) June 18, 2017

Patriotic Americans have got your back Barron.. enjoy all your adventures and take lots of pictures like all us w/ smart phones do 😀 — Baylee (@Hope4RTomorrows) June 18, 2017

So Blessed to see Barron digging The Moment, appreciating the Coolness of it & getting a quick photo! God Bless POTUS & Family! — Liz Ritchhart (@CrowCove) June 18, 2017

The big question: Which social media account will Barron post this pic he took of Marine One to? pic.twitter.com/Q4ohP9pe0A — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) June 18, 2017

Barron is cute taking a picture of the helicopter! Haha — Gideon Horberg (@Sportsgeek23) June 18, 2017

