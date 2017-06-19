‘Free Laura’ Website Set Up Before Activist Ever Interrupted Shakespeare Play [VIDEO]

The domain for a fundraising website set up for the activist who was arrested after protesting a Julius Caesar play in New York City last Friday was set up hours before she ever interrupted the performance.

Laura Loomer, who works for right-wing Canadian news outlet The Rebel, objected to Caesar’s close resemblance in the play to President Donald Trump.

Two webpages have been set up to raise money ostensibly needed to pay Loomer’s $1,000 bail fee and other unspecified legal fees. One page on WeSearchr, a crowd-funding site that keeps 15 percent of donations, has raised more than $10,000 for Loomer. Another fundraising page is at FreeLaura.com which redirects to the The Rebel’s website, where donors can give money through PayPal. Ezra Levant, editor-in-chief of The Rebel, registered FreeLaura.com hours before Loomer’s stunt, according to the site’s WHOIS information.

It’s unclear how much money The Rebel has taken in through FreeLaura.com. Levant did not reply to questions from The Daily Caller sent via email. The site does state that any donations to Loomer’s cause are not tax-deductible.

Many on the right were critical of Loomer’s interruption, comparing her to leftist protesters who try to keep conservatives from speaking.

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade criticized Loomer on Monday for interrupting the play. “Let the play go on,” Kilmeade said. “I don’t think you should be rushing the stage, period, whether you agree or not.”

“You don’t like the play, protest outside, but not once it starts,” Kilmeade added. “These are just actors doing their jobs.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro similarly criticized Loomer’s actions, arguing that: “If the Right cheers and accepts this kind of stupid, juvenile hooliganism as a legitimate tactic in the political fight, they have no leg to stand on when it comes to defending free speech on campus or anywhere else from the leftist snowflakes who threaten it.”