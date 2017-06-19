Kushner Is Off To The Middle East In An Effort To Reach A Peace Deal

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will meet with the leaders of Israel and Palestine this week as part of an ongoing effort to reach peace in the region.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the president’s son-in-law will land in Israel on Wednesday and will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian leader Mohammad Abbas in Ramallah. Kushner will be accompanied by national security aide Jason Greenblatt on the trip.

Kushner, who has no government, political or military experience, has been charged with several roles in the Trump administration, among which is reaching a Middle East peace deal that has evaded diplomats for decades.

A White House official told Reuters that Kushner and Greenblatt will figure out the next steps in the process from their meetings with regional leadership. The official said: “President Trump has made it clear that working towards achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him. He strongly believes that peace is possible.”

Kushner and Greenblatt accompanied President Trump in his May visit to Israel where he met with both Netanyahu and Abbas. Trump said at the time: “President Abbas assures me he is ready to work toward [peace] in good faith, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has promised the same.”