New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hypocritically urged people to not use children as “political pawns” while ushering children in backpacks on stage during a Monday rally.

Mayor de Blasio was holding a rally against Republican plans to increase the number of New York City charter schools as he wants to continue mayoral control of the school system.

He accused Republicans of using children as “political pawns” in the charter debate. However, in order to make his point, de Blasio used at least three children in backpacks holding signs that read, “Pass mayoral control.”

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” de Blasio said, flanked by children. “It’s a common sense one.”

All children – no matter where they’re from – deserve a great neighborhood school. That’s why we need @NYCMayor to have mayoral control. pic.twitter.com/9wqZ6GHjv5 — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) June 19, 2017

“We don’t want our children treated as political pawns!” BdB says, holding onto two kids as…political props? pic.twitter.com/dmWupZxdj0 — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 19, 2017

.@NYCMayor to state Legislature: “We don’t want our children treated as political pawns” pic.twitter.com/jidQuCh6Gc — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) June 19, 2017

“We don’t want our children treated as political pawns,” Mayor says, as he is flanked by students (acting as political pawns at his rally). — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 19, 2017

