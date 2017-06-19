Report: Senate Obamacare Repeal Vote Could Happen As Soon As Next Week

While major sticking points in the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill have yet to be agreed upon, Republicans in the upper chamber are prepping for a vote on the legislation as soon as next week, Politico reported Saturday.

Sources told the publication that the legislative text could be unveiled by the end of the week, claiming that if talks are positive during their Senate lunch Tuesday, the bill could be brought to the floor in the coming days.

Senate GOP leadership has repeatedly said that they hope to pass the legislation before their July 4 recess.

While repealing the Affordable Care Act was a top talking point for Republicans during the course of the election, some lawmakers said they don’t want to vote for a measure without seeing scores from the Congressional Budget Office

“Until I see the bill and the [Congressional Budget Office] assessment of the bill, I’m not going to feel comfortable taking a position,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins told CNN.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell organized a 13-person working group to rewrite the House-passed measure.

If the legislation makes it through the upper chamber, it will be returned to the House for another vote.

Democrats plan on protesting the legislation via a floor speech Monday night, blasting Republicans for opting against holding committee hearings on the measure.

