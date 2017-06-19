Reports: Spicer Won’t Be Doing The Press Briefings For Much Longer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to move into a new role in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports published Monday.

Bloomberg reported that President Trump is considering elevating Spicer to a more senior role that will broadly focus on communications strategy. A Politico report stated that Spicer has been looking for replacements and has interviewed conservative radio host and Fox commentator Laura Ingraham for the press secretary job.

The White House told Fox Business in a statement: “We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office.”

The Fox Business report cited White House officials saying that Spicer will not be doing the daily press briefings in his new role.

Politico also claimed that The Daily Mail’s U.S. political editor, David Martosko, is being interviewed for the role of communications director.

That position has been empty since Michael Dubke’s departure back in May. Neither Ingraham, Martosko, nor Spicer immediately responded to The Daily Caller’s requests for comment.

Spicer has received criticism for his job performance ever since saying in his first full day at work that Trump had the largest inauguration audience in history. A source that is in frequent contact with the president told TheDC that Trump has considered firing Spicer on numerous occasions.