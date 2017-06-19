Senate Dems Slated To Protest Obamacare On Chamber Floor

Senate Democrats are planning to protest the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill via floor speech until at least midnight Monday.

Democrats are citing the lack of transparency in the process, blasting Republicans in the upper chamber for opting against holding committee hearings on the bill, Politico reports.

Sens. Patty Murray of Washington state and Brian Schatz of Hawaii are organizing the efforts to rail against the legislation.

“We are going to fight it every single step of the way,” Murray told Politico.

While several Democratic lawmakers applaud the idea, some remain hesitant, fearing the move will paint them as obstructing business while setting the potentially unrealistic expectation that they might be able to stop the repeal.

“I don’t know about shutting the Senate down. But I think you’re going to see some effort to highlight that this has never been done before,” Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill told the publication.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell established a 13-person working group to rework the House-passed legislation. While the final text has not yet been revealed, Republican leadership is hopeful they will pass the measure before July 4.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].