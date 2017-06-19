Politics
Republican candidate Karen Handel for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia, April 17, 2017. There is a special election tomorrow to fill that seat, which opened after Republican Tom Price was appointed as secretary of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles   Republican candidate Karen Handel for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia, April 17, 2017. There is a special election tomorrow to fill that seat, which opened after Republican Tom Price was appointed as secretary of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles   

Trump Encourages Voters To Back Handel On Day Before Special Election

Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
10:02 AM 06/19/2017

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and told Georgia voters to back Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel in a tweet Monday.

“The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security. Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P’s,” Trump tweeted referencing premium hikes. He added, “Vote now for Karen H.”

Trump hosted a fundraiser for Handel in April and called her an “incredible” candidate. She is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running as a moderate. Democrats are hoping that a win for Ossoff in the traditionally Republican 6th Congressional District could signal troubles for the GOP in 2018 races.

The president has tweeted before that Ossoff is a “super Liberal Democrat” that “wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” Ossoff, 30, responded at the time in a statement that said, “While I’m glad the President is interested in the race, he is misinformed. I’m focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability, and bipartisan problem solving to Washington to cut wasteful spending and grow metro Atlanta’s economy into the Silicon Valley of the South.”

In another sign of the race’s importance, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is out campaigning with Handel Monday before Tuesday’s election.

