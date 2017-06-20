CBS Poll: Just Over A Third Of Americans Approve Of Trump’s Job Performance

President Donald Trump is in trouble, according to a CBS poll released Tuesday.

The poll says that 36 percent of Americans polled approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 57 percent disapprove. Trump is getting 72 percent approval from Republicans and just nine percent approval from Democrats.

Americans also overwhelmingly don’t think the president is handling several issues well. Fifty-one percent of those polled disapprove of how the president in handling the economy, this includes 49 percent disapproval from independents.

The president did however get positive marks for how he handled the attempted mass assassination of Republican congressmen. Forty-six percent of all polled approved of his response to the tragedy.

Trump’s administration has been surrounded by scandal as Democrats accuse him of obstruction of justice and imply that members of his campaign worked with Russia. The poll says that 44 percent of all Americans, but just 14 percent of Republicans, believe Russia interfered to help elect Trump.

The poll shows that U.S. adults aren’t happy about how Trump has handled the Russia investigation, as just 28 percent approve of his performance. The CBS poll does show that a majority of Americans, 60 percent, don’t think President Trump did anything illegal during his private meetings with former FBI Director James Comey.

Allies of President Trump have recently been attacking special counsel Robert Mueller in what seems to be preparation for Trump to fire him. However, 56 percent of Americans think Mueller will be impartial, and 81 percent polled don’t think the president should stop Mueller’s investigation.

The CBS poll was of 1,117 adults nationwide and was conducted between June 15 and June 18. It has a margin of error of four percent.