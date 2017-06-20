Chelsea Clinton Claims She Stood In Line At Starbucks

Chelsea Clinton claimed she was waiting in line at Starbucks Tuesday when she tweeted about the White House “fat shaming” Sean Spicer.

“The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017,” she tweeted, referencing a joke from the White House regarding the reason a press briefing was held off camera. Steve Bannon had quipped: “Sean got fatter.”

One of Chelsea’s followers quickly dismissed the tweet as a tone-deaf response crafted by her PR team, prompting her to offer the decidedly dubious explanation of her whereabouts at the time of her tweet.

“PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left,” Jim Hanson tweeted. “It was a joke.”

“Hi Jim!” Chelsea replied. “Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn’t a joke I find funny. Ever.”

So she wants her followers to believe that the daughter of a former president who is so rich she once publicly admitted she can’t bring herself to care about money was waiting in line at Starbucks. That’s a tall order Chelsea.

