Chelsea Clinton Furious That Bannon Is ‘Fat Shaming’ Sean Spicer

Chelsea Clinton told a bold stand against “fat shaming” Tuesday morning after White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joked that press briefings are being held off camera because White House press secretary Sean Spicer “got fatter.”

The former first daughter claimed that the White House is “using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.” She also made sure to point out the current year.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

When informed that Bannon’s comment was a joke, Clinton doubled down. Sean Spicer Shuts Down MSNBC Journo [VIDEO]

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

“Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it,” she wrote, before again pointing out that the current year is 2017. (RELATED: CNN Reporter: Sean Spicer Is ‘Useless’ [VIDEO])

