Politics
Chelsea Clinton addresses delegates during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)   Chelsea Clinton addresses delegates during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)   

Chelsea Clinton Furious That Bannon Is ‘Fat Shaming’ Sean Spicer

Photo of Peter Hasson
Peter Hasson
Associate Editor
9:16 AM 06/20/2017

Chelsea Clinton told a bold stand against “fat shaming” Tuesday morning after White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joked that press briefings are being held off camera because White House press secretary Sean Spicer “got fatter.”

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The former first daughter claimed that the White House is “using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.” She also made sure to point out the current year.

When informed that Bannon’s comment was a joke, Clinton doubled down. Sean Spicer Shuts Down MSNBC Journo [VIDEO]

“Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it,” she wrote, before again pointing out that the current year is 2017. (RELATED: CNN Reporter: Sean Spicer Is ‘Useless’ [VIDEO])

Follow Peter on Twitter

Tags: Chelsea Clinton, Fat shaming, Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon
  Show comments