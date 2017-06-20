Dershowitz: Trump Is Right About Russia Investigation

Left-leaning Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz agreed with President Donald Trump when he said the Comey investigation is a partisan issue, according to his comments Monday evening on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The long-time supporter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton argued that he doesn’t usually agree with the president, but asserted allegations that the president somehow obstructed justice by allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to stop an investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn are false.

The president has continued calling the move to investigate the Comey matter as an obstruction of justice a “Witch Hunt,” and went so far as to say that he was the most persecuted politician in the nation’s history during a speech in May.

“I don’t agree with President Trump on a lot of his agenda issues,” Dershowitz began. “As you know I’m a liberal Democrat who voted enthusiastically for Hillary Clinton, but I think I’m a person of principle.”

“I realize that what Democrats are trying to do is exactly what Republican extremists tried to do to Hillary Clinton: lock her up, throw away the key.”

“The very people who are pushing for Donald Trump to be indicted or impeached would be on the other side of the issue if the shoe were on the other foot,” Dershowitz continued.

He then went on to argue that the president had the right to ask Comey to drop the investigation, and he also had the full right to fire Comey for any reason.

“They are saying that he committed obstruction of justice by simply acting on his constitutional authority. He had the right to fire Comey, Comey acknowledged that. He had the right to tell Comey to stop investigating Flynn, Comey acknowledged that,” the law professor continued.

