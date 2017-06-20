False Rape Accusation Gets Man Killed In NYC After Threesome Gone Wrong

Brooklyn resident Manos Ikonomidis was stabbed repeatedly after an unidentified woman told her boyfriend he raped her during a planned threesome encounter Monday evening.

The unidentified woman was engaged in a threesome with Ikonomidis and Jack Doherty when one of the men took out a camera and began filming. The woman became irate and demanded that Doherty take her home.

She then called her boyfriend and said that Ikonomidis raped her.

The victim was attacked by three unknown men, according to surveillance footage found on the scene. The attackers beat Ikonomidis with baseball bats before stabbing him three times in his chest and back, according to local police.

“I saw the blood. It was out on the couch. That’s when I told him, ‘God, honey, you’re bleeding.’ He goes, “They stabbed me! They stabbed me twice! They stabbed me!'” neighbor Joy Liguori told police after finding the victim bleeding in the hallway.

No one has been charged in the incident so far, and police on the scene report there is no evidence to believe the woman’s claims she was raped were true.

New York City resident Nikki Yovina was recently charged with falsely accusing two local football players of rape. The official charges were of “reporting an incident” and fabricating evidence, according to the June 16 report. She faces two years in jail, followed by three year’s probation if she’s convicted of the charges.

