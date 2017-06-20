Georgia Reviewing Two Polling Locations After Equipment Issues Reported

Problems at two polling locations in Georgia’s special election for the state’s sixth congressional district forced election officials to resort to paper ballots Tuesday.

A state official alerted the public that two voting locations had the wrong equipment used to check voters. Secretary of State spokesperson Candice Broce said that some voters were told to use provisional ballots, but she wasn’t sure how many people were told to do so, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The two issues were discovered Tuesday morning at locations in DeKalb County, Livsey Elementary School and Embry Hills. Officials may ask a judge to extend voting hours at the two locations.

Democrat Jon Ossoff faces Republican Karen Handel in a special election Tuesday to replace former Republican Rep. Tom Price who accepted President Donald Trump’s offer to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. (RELATED: Ossoff Sets Record For Out Of State Donations)

The two candidates are locked in a tight battle, with Ossoff edging Handel 49.7 percent to 48 percent according to a June 17 poll from WSB-Landmark Communications.

While the 6th district just narrowly supported Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, Price won the seat by 23 percentage points in November.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the Secretary of State’s office for comment but did not hear back by press time.

