Huffington Post published a piece Tuesday trashing Rep. Steve Scalise for his LGBTQ voting record less than a week after he was shot by a radical left-wing gunman.

According to Michelangelo Signorile, the editor-at-large of the “Queer Voices” section of HuffPo, one of the most significant parts of the GOP shooting was that Scalise’s life was saved by a queer black woman.

Signorile generously granted that, “thankfully, [Scalise’s] condition has been upgraded from critical to serious,” but spent the rest of the article deriding him and other right-wingers for “demoniz[ing] and jeopard[izing]” LGBTQ people.

“The voting record Plimpton pointed to is one that is brutally hostile toward LGBTQ people, African-Americans, women and civil rights in general,” Signorile said of Scalise’s voting record, which includes support for traditional marriage.

“Scalise, who, in 2014, had to defend himself against links to a David Duke-founded group…like much of the GOP, has voted for bills that would harm the poor and disenfranchised and, disproportionately, African-Americans,” he continued.

Signorile didn’t only blame Scalise, but the religious right in general for favoring traditional marriage and living according to their faith.

“But it’s not only Scalise’s own voting record, which demonizes and jeopardizes the rights of people like Crystal Griner, American heroes, that warrants pointing out some basic facts about an officer who saved him. It’s the ugly hypocrisy of religious conservatives,” he concluded.

Last week, HuffPo had to pull a piece by a contributor calling for the execution of Donald Trump that was published shortly after the GOP baseball shooting. (RELATED: HuffPo Pulls Article Calling For ‘Ultimate Punishment’ Of Trump)

