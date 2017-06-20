John Oliver SKEWERED For Mocking Kid’s Coal Science Project

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Tim Young lambasted talk show host John Oliver for mocking a child’s coal-related science project.

Oliver made the comments during his Sunday evening show on “Last Week Tonight,” in an episode where he focused on the ailing coal industry and how President Donald Trump is likely to help it.

“Some schools have coal industry-sponsored fairs where kids can make a wide variety of projects, perhaps none as awesome as this one,” Oliver said, introducing a video segment that showed a student discussing his project.

WATCH:

“You and I both know that Lumpy isn’t going to grow up,” Oliver said, referencing a character in the project made out of coal. “Lumpy is going to live a short life underground until one fateful day when his friends notice he’s missing. ‘Where’s Lumpy?’ they’ll say. ‘Has anyone seen Lumpy?'”

WATCH:

“They will form search parties but in the back of their minds they will know the truth, they’ve always known, and one day there is a knock at the door, it’s the news they’ve all been dreading all along: Lumpy has been burned to death in a horrifying ritual alongside the entire Lump family,” Oliver said.

“This is why we don’t name them because then we get attached,” Olive concluded.

Young promptly slammed the late-night comedian for his comments during his nightly show Monday.

“He mocked a kid’s science fair project,” Young said about the exchange. “Why would you have a science fair project on coal? I don’t understand it because I’m an elitist from New York.”

“It’s pathetic. He didn’t have any facts on his side, so he brings up all of these stupid stories and makes fun of people,” Young said. “Great.”

Trump promised to support the coal industry during the course of the 2016 presidential campaign, but the industry continues to lose jobs due to increased automation and the fact that more power is being used from other sources like renewable energy.

