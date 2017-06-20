Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in the GA-06 special congressional election, is still struggling to properly explain why he doesn’t currently live in the district.

Republicans have attacked Ossoff for living outside of the district, which he says he does to support his fiancee’s career.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Ossoff why he doesn’t just move to the district if it could potentially help him win.

“It’s very easy to solve where you live,” Ruhle said. “While people respect you across the board, your desire to support your fiancee…with every point counting, why not just move?”

“Well, Steph, voters just aren’t asking me this question,” Ossoff replied. “Voters are asking me what I’m going to do to improve our local economy.”

“And frankly, if this is the best argument my opponents have against me, I’m feeling pretty good about the outcome tonight.”

Ruhle didn’t let him slip out of the question that easily.

“But Jon, since the special election where you were at 48.1 [percent of the vote] things have only moved to 48.8 with 50 million bucks under your belt,” she argued. “Voters care about a lot. If you look back on this and things are that tight, wouldn’t you say to yourself just get an apartment in the district?”

Ossoff gave the same response, alleging that voters don’t care whether or not he actually lives in the district.

“Well if voters were raising that as a serious concern, Steph, maybe I would,” he said. “It’s just not a major issue in the race.”

WATCH:

