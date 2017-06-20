Radio Host Quits Job After Being Told To Stop Criticizing Trump

Pennsylvania radio host Bruce Bond officially resigned after being asked by his radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on the air.

The radio host shared photos on his Facebook wall of the letter the management sent him that told him that it is “not permissible” to talk disrespectfully of the president. Receiving backlash in the forms of emails, phone calls, and threats of boycotts, WTPA threatened Bond with the discontinuation of his show if he refused to comply.

After receiving this letter, Bond decided to quit his job because he was unwilling to be silenced on his political opinions. He said the rules left him unable to be honest and candid with his fans and listeners.

“I certainly didn’t want to leave,” Bond told Pennlive.com. “Being in that studio, it was perfect. And I’m very sad that that couldn’t continue.”

The letter was not the first time Bond has had conflicting opinions with management on Trump. He has been warned before, but Bond refused to step down and his response to the letter acted as defiance against the management’s request.

“I don’t go in there every week with my top agenda being to talk about politics,” Bond said. “I like to do fun talk radio. And I understand I don’t own the airwaves that I’m on. I understand they want to be neutral. But I can’t be walking on eggshells when and if the subject of Trump comes up. I’m certainly not going to be positive.”