In a show of solidarity for victims of the GOP baseball shooting, Vice President Mike Pence donated blood during a Capitol Hill blood drive Tuesday.

“. @ VP Pence donating blood & getting update on @ SteveScalise during Capitol Hill blood drive to support those wounded in shooting last week,” Pence’s press secretary wrote on Twitter with a photo of the vice president giving blood.

.@VP Pence donating blood & getting update on @SteveScalise during Capitol Hill blood drive to support those wounded in shooting last week. pic.twitter.com/OQQr4dWUeM

Pence tweeted a photo of himself with a group of nurses at the drive and photos of congressmen giving blood.

Inspiring to see members of Congress & staffers at the blood drive organized to help those hurt in last week’s shooting. #TeamScalise pic.twitter.com/p0jlhPiC4K — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 20, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip during the shooting, received multiple units of blood transfusion and underwent multiple surgeries before his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

