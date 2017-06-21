$300 Billion in Government Waste Uncovered [VIDEO]

Tim Young sat down with Congressman Steve Russell (R-OK) to speak about his military service and his semi-regular publication Waste Watch.
Congressman Russell tells Young that Waste Watch has uncovered over $300 billion in government waste since it’s first publication.
They go on to play a game called “Waste or Fake” where Young asks Russell if certain ridiculous sounding government-funded research projects are real or not.
WATCH:
