‘Actual Resident’ Of Georgia’s 6th District Lights Up Ossoff Campaign On Twitter

A Georgia blogger described his experience as an “actual resident” of Georgia’s sixth congressional district during a Twitter rant Wednesday in which he lambasted the Democratic party for the tactics employed in Jon Ossoff’s failed special House election campaign.

Will Collier’s twitter storm appeared one day after Ossoff was defeated by GOP candidate Karen Handel in a run off to determine the successor to Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

The race, which was the highest funded congressional contest in history, received copious media attention both for its status as a partisan litmus test and as a result of the millions in Democratic campaign contributions that poured in from out of state. (RELATED: Ossoff Sets Record For Out-Of-State Donations)

Collier lashed out at Ossoff’s campaign for their reliance on out of state money and for the overwhelming quantity of ads and pestering phone calls those funds financed.

If you lived in the 6th, you were bombarded by fliers, signs, ads, door-knockers, and most of all, phone calls. 2/40 — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2017

First it was robocalls, then the last couple of weeks, call centers. 4/40 — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2017

Collier went on to convey the frustration he felt as a resident of Georgia’s sixth district by presenting a hypothetical in which Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election and appointed a California liberal to a cabinet position, prompting a California special House election in which Georgia Republicans poured in money to bombard Californians with partisan ads.

The blogger then slammed Democrats for their demonization of conservatives and intolerance of political differences.

Once again, Trump isn’t popular in this district. But you know what’s a lot less popular? 30/40 — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2017

Telling you you’re a terrible person because you wouldn’t vote for a corrupt old liar in a pantsuit. 32/40 — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2017

Collier’s 40 tweet rant won him 1,000 new followers in 5 hours, as a number of verified users with large followings retweeted him.

He concluded his screed with a humorous message directed at Democrats.

And so, Jon @Ossoff, we who actually live in GA06 say to you, your loopy fans, and most of all your phone centers… 40/40 pic.twitter.com/NY7uf189ys — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2017

