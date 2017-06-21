Politics
After Ossoff Defeat, Dems Start To Second Guess 2018 Prospects

Ted Goodman
5:29 PM 06/21/2017

Members of the Democratic party are changing their tune after former Democratic congressional contender Jon Ossoff was defeated by Republican Karen Handel in the special election for Georgia’s sixth district Tuesday.

Ossoff’s defeat follows a series of losses in special elections that have taken place since President Donald Trump’s victory in November.

The Democratic Party asserted that special election Democratic candidates like Ossoff would defeat their Republican opponents because voters are rejecting the Trump agenda.

Ossoff’s failure follows Democratic losses in South Carolina, Montana and Kansas. Democrats and others on the left are coming to the realization that 2018 may not be the sunny forecast that they’ve been predicting since the second Trump took office.

California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu recalibrated his hopes ahead of 2018 on Twitter.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton took to Twitter after the Georgia election results, pleading with his fellow Democrats to stop “rehashing” 2016.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos told the Christian Science Monitor that Democrats need to “stop acting like everyone else is a villain.” Instead of taking the “Never Trump” approach, Bustos is reaching out to Trump supporters.

Texas Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela blasted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, claiming that her leadership contributed to Ossoff’s loss.

New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice shared Vila’s feelings, telling CNN’s Deirdre Walsh that it’s time for Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic leadership team to go.

“We’ve been hyper-confused for the past five years,” Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday. “We need to be hyper-focused on this issue of wage growth and job growth, I think Democrats are scared of this message because it’s what Republicans have been talking about,”

Murphy admitted that Democrats have been distracted by the investigation of ties between the Russian government and Trump campaign officials. Murphy said that Democrats need to focus on issues that have a concrete impact on voters’ lives.

It’s not just members of Congress that are lashing out after Tuesday night’s fallout. Former Obama Adviser Dan Pfeiffer doubled down on the anti-Trump strategy while admitting that it’ll be quite the uphill battle.

Jason Kander, a former Democratic Senate candidate and president of Let America Vote, claimed that Republicans gained nothing Tuesday night. Kander actually asserted that Republicans lost Tuesday.

Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, gave his best efforts at turning Tuesday’s loss into a victory for Democrats.

Alex Roarty, who covers Democrats for Mcclatchy D.C., offered some analysis.

Democratic political operative turned journalist Jamal Simmons said that he hoped Democrats are learning that running as an “Anti-Trump”candidate is not enough.

FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver made the following observation.

Jennifer Duplessie contributed to this report

