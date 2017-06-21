Defunding Planned Parenthood Could Be Off The Table In New Senate Healthcare Bill

The highly-anticipated Senate version of the GOP healthcare bill that was passed in the House early May could omit measures meant to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

The Senate’s revised bill will cut two provisions aimed at removing a considerable amount of taxpayer money from abortion-related healthcare, Roll Call reported Wednesday, citing “several lobbyists” as sources.

Defunding Planned Parenthood for a year and restricting government subsidies for insurance plans that cover abortion are the two key aspects that are supposedly under consideration, according to Roll Call.

Shortly after, Politico’s Burgess Everett cited sources that denounced the report:

“Absolutely false” that abortion restrictions have been removed from healthcare bill, per source working on bill — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 21, 2017

Senate GOP leadership has kept reporters in the dark up to this point about what exactly will be in the upper chamber’s version, but also stated that the bill will be unveiled Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Republicans are aiming to hold a vote on the healthcare bill as early as next week.

