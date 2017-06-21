Politics
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally for his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at Ahern Manufacturing on November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump Jr. urged people to vote for his father during early voting, which ends on November 4 in the battleground state, and on Election Day November 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)   

Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Democrats After They Lose In Georgia

Derek Hunter
Contributor
10:15 AM 06/21/2017

With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday.

Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly good night to be a Republican named Trump, and the President’s oldest son, Donald Jr, took the opportunity to rub Democrats’ noses in their losses.

Don Jr. tweeted a jab a Ossoff and former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for spending a lot of money on losing campaigns.

Before heading to bed for the night, Don Jr. offered Democrats some advice: stop obstructing and work with the President.

Ossoff’s campaign alone spent more money on the race than any other Congressional election ever.

Tags: Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Georgia, Hillary Clinton, Jon Ossoff, special election
