With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday.

Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly good night to be a Republican named Trump, and the President’s oldest son, Donald Jr, took the opportunity to rub Democrats’ noses in their losses.

Don Jr. tweeted a jab a Ossoff and former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for spending a lot of money on losing campaigns.

Congratulations dems that’s the most expensive participation medal ev… um since November. #maga — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017

Before heading to bed for the night, Don Jr. offered Democrats some advice: stop obstructing and work with the President.

The democrats could not have put more into this race. They spent the most $ EVER and LOST. Maybe they will start working with POTUS? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017

Ossoff’s campaign alone spent more money on the race than any other Congressional election ever.