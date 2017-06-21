Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter slammed Democrats Wednesday for claiming a moral victory in the state’s special election, saying bluntly that “moral victories don’t get to vote in Congress.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Carter if Republicans should be worried about the close victory margins in places like South Carolina and Georgia.

“Democrats are saying this is a moral victory for them,” she suggested.

“You know, moral victories don’t get to vote in Congress,” Carter replied. “The ones who win get to vote in Congress.”

Carter said the important part of the South Carolina and Georgia special elections is that Republicans have two new allies coming to Washington, D.C. to vote.

“It had to be demoralizing for the Democrats,” Carter sassed. “I mean, they hit us with their best shot. … We won. That’s what’s most important thing.”

“We’re 4-0 since the president has been elected in the special elections, and I think that’s significant.”

