House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy is wondering why Ex-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson didn’t do more to address Russian election interference, given Johnson knew it was a problem before the 2016 election.

Johnson testified about Russia in front of the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, and Gowdy didn’t let him off the hook for failing to prevent massive election interference.

“[Russia is] a career offender when it comes to attacking the foundations of our Republic,” Gowdy asserted. “They have a history of cyber attacks on our country. You warned before the elections that they may attack our voting infrastructure. After the election President Obama took steps to target Russia.”

“Given what we knew before the election, what more could we have done and should we have done? We weren’t surprised Russia was doing this to us–they always do it to us!” he declared.

Johnson was unable to provide any specific steps he could have taken, instead replying, “Hindsight is brilliant. Hindsight is 20/20.”

“In retrospect it’s easy for me to say I should have bought a sleeping bag and camped out in front of the DNC in late summer,” he jested. “I can tell you in late summer to fall I was very concerned about what I was seeing and this was on my front burner all throughout the pre-election period.”

“Obviously there are lessons learned from this experience,” Johnson concluded, “and for the future there’s probably more we can and should do.”

