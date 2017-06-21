On Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar admitted that focusing on opposing Donald Trump will continue to be a losing strategy for Democrats.

While some of “The View” hosts thought the closeness of the Georgia special election results Tuesday night indicated that Democrats were gaining ground on Republicans, Behar was much less optimistic.

“The fact remains that since Donald Trump won the election, since he was nominated, the Democrats have lost [4] elections,” Behar said. “So if you’re using Donald Trump as your basis of your campaign, I don’t know if it’s working.”

“I don’t think people are going towards the Democrats in enough numbers at this point,” she continued. “It’s a problem. A big problem.”

“You’ve got to have a clear message. You’ve got to have a charismatic candidate,” she said, implying Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff did not fulfill those roles.

Behar also criticized Ossoff for failing to move into the district he would have been representing.

“The Democratic Party should have said, ‘You wanna run? You wanna win? You gotta move into the district!'”

