The National Republican Congressional Committee is taking a major victory lap after their Georgia special election win.

In a new video titled “0 for 4,” referring to the Democrats’ record in special elections since Trump has been in office, the NRCC gloats about Karen Handel’s win over Jon Ossoff.

“Democrats put it all on the line in Georgia,” the video begins. “They failed yet again.”

The video strings together a number of different news anchors and commentators explaining how important the Georgia race was for Democrats.

“If they can’t win in this environment, in what environment can they win?” MSNBC’s Katy Tur said.

“It’s better to win than to lose,” pointed out The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis.

After the supercut of commentators, the video moves to clips of the breaking news that Handel had won the election and of Ossoff’s concession speech.

WATCH:

“I commended her on a hard fought race and on her victory this evening,” Ossoff said Tuesday evening.

CNN’s Dana Bash said, “Bottom line is: they were wrong. So this is going to be a huge huge brow buster for Democrats.”

