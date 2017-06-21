Obama’s Ex Disappointed That He Wouldn’t Clearly Condemn Black Racism, Biography Says

A new biography on former President Barack Obama reveals that an ex-girlfriend was disappointed that Obama wouldn’t clearly condemn racism among black people.

The book, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow, is a deep dive into the personal life of Obama, and has already made headlines for uncovering the identity of the ex-girlfriend, Sheila Miyoshi Jager.

Garrow’s book also revealed that Jager, now a professor at Oberlin College, was dumped by Obama because he was worried that having a white spouse would hurt his future political career. (RELATED: New Biography Reveals Obama Ditched Marriage Plans In Order To Advance His Career)

Jager is actually half-Asian, half-white, but Obama was still concerned that not having a black wife would hurt his reputation and chances at being a successful politician.

An article published on Politico Monday about the book, titled, “Why So Many Critics Hate the New Obama Biography,” sheds more light on their relationship.

One paragraph says that Obama’s book, “Dreams from My Father” misrepresented the racial issues that led to the breakup between Jager and Obama, with Jager saying that Obama wouldn’t fully condemn black racism.

Specifically referring to one argument between the two, the article says, “Where Dreams portrayed the lovers’ rift as at bottom a function of racial difference, Jager, while acknowledging the racial component of their strains, insisted she was mainly upset that day that Obama, in her recollection, was less than unequivocal in condemning ‘black racism’; it was at a moment when the overt anti-Semitism of Steve Cokely, a black mayoral aide in Chicago, had become a cause célèbre in local politics.”

“To Jager, what doomed their future together was Obama’s incorrigible ‘realism,’ his perpetual readiness to accept and work within given realities — a trait she saw developing in the course of their relationship — while she wanted him to display moral courage.”

The biography also wrote that Obama considered gayness as a young man.

