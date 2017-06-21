Protesters interrupted President Trump’s Wednesday rally in Iowa, but his crowd of supporters responded by drowning them out with a “USA” chant.

Trump began his speech in Cedar Rapids by praising Republican victories in the Georgia and South Carolina special elections before offering prayers to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was critically injured last week in the GOP baseball shooting.

“I’d like to also take this moment to send our thoughts and prayers to our courageous friend, somebody that I’ve gotten to know very well — Steve Scalise,” Trump said as whistles blew in the background.

Protesters noisily interrupted the event, causing Trump to stop his speech and wave them away.

“Never fails,” he joked.

Then, the crowd began chanting, “USA,” drowning out the protesters. As police led the protesters out, the crowd began booing them.

“And we love our police,” Trump said. “We love our police.”

