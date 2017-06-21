Scalise’s Condition Improves, Upgraded From Serious To Fair

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s condition has improved, with doctors announcing they were upgrading his status from serious to fair Wednesday.

Scalise, 51, sustained serious injuries after being shot in the hip at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice on June 14. The Louisiana Republican underwent multiple surgeries, having received multiple blood transfusions after suffering blood loss.

“Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement. “He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Scalise is one of the five victims of the shooting in Alexandria, Va., where 66-year-old James Hodgkinson took aim at roughly two dozen GOP lawmakers at a baseball field. Capitol Police Officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey as well as Tyson’s Food lobbyist Matt Mika and congressional staffer Zack Barth were also wounded in the attack.

Doctors previously said Scalise’s condition “was as critical as you can be when he came in.”

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].