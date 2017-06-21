Trump Says He Understands ‘Lock Her Up,’ After He Heard ‘That Testimony’

President Donald Trump responded to “lock her up” chants at a rally Wednesday by saying he understands “after listening to that testimony.”

Trump spoke at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in a rally promoted by his 2020 re-election campaign. After speaking about President Bill Clinton’s failure to achieve health care reform, the audience at the U.S. Cellular Center broke out into the familiar chant of “lock her up.”

This chant is in regards to Hillary Clinton, who then-candidate Trump said would be in jail if he won. President Trump stayed silent throughout the chant and then said, “After listening to that testimony I fully understand.”

This is likely in reference to testimony from former FBI Director James Comey. Comey said that Lynch allowed him to investigate Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, but told him to call it a “matter”

The former FBI director went on to say that this “concerned” him, as it sounded like language the Clinton campaign was using.

Trump mentioned this in a tweet last week in which he wrote, “A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!”