US President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Kirkwood Community College on June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)   US President Donald Trump arrives to speaks at Kirkwood Community College on June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)   

MSNBC, CNN Hardly Cover Trump Rally [VIDEO]

4:45 PM 06/22/2017

MSNBC and CNN combined showed just ten minutes of Donald Trump’s hour and fifteen minute long rally in Iowa Thursday night.

Trump spoke at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa starting around 8 pm EDT. He promised his supporters he was still building a border wall, attacked the media and vowed to tackle the violent gang MS-13.

But if you were watching MSNBC, you wouldn’t know any of that because they chose not to cover any of Trump’s speech.

“[Trump] is about to hold a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa,” was the only mention of the rally during “All In” with Chris Hayes.

WATCH:

CNN followed suit, showing only the first ten minutes of Trump’s speech.

“Alright time now for us to bring in our panel,” John Berman, filling in for Anderson Cooper, said at 8:10 pm EDT.

WATCH:

Trump’s speech didn’t conclude until nearly 9:15 pm EDT and Fox News was the only one of the major three networks to carry the entire thing.

