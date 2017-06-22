Protesters In Wheelchairs Removed From McConnell’s Office By Capitol Police [VIDEO]

Protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Washington, D.C. office to oppose the Senate healthcare bill Thursday and were removed by capitol police for blocking the hallways.

Most of the protesters arrived in wheelchairs and went limp when authorities asked them to move along. Some began screaming at police as they were escorted out.

The protest comes on the same day Republicans in the upper chamber released their healthcare plan to the media and members of the House of Representatives. The bill was met with backlash from Democrats for limiting funding for opioid abuse treatment centers, defunding Planned Parenthood for one year, and stopping the expansion of Medicaid.

Democrats also criticized the secretive nature of the bill, but Republicans have promised an open and transparent process in an attempt to stop the “death spiral” of Obamacare.

President Donald Trump briefly commented on the bill at a press conference saying, “It’s going to be very good. A little negotiation, but it’s going to be very good.”

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul said his office will be releasing a statement later today which could give voters a clue as to how he may vote, but he is said to be a likely “No” vote, calling the bill “Obamacare-lite.”

The Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the bill but is set to have estimates in the next several days. Republicans hope to hold a vote next week.

