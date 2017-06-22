Salon: Congressional Baseball Shooting Won’t Forgive Scalise’s ‘Hateful’ Politics

Salon contended in a Thursday article that Republican Rep. Steve Scalise getting shot during baseball practice on June 14 should not excuse his so-called “hateful” conservative political views.

“Steve Scalise, like other white conservatives, may have affection for an individual black person or perhaps feel love for LGBT children and family members, while still maintaining deep animus and hostility toward both of these groups collectively,” Chauncey DeVaga wrote in the article “Steve Scalise is a victim of political violence — but that does nothing to excuse his hateful politics.”

Scalise, the Republican majority whip was shot in June by James Hodgkinson, a strong supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and wrote on Facebook that, “It’s time to destroy Trump & co.”

“Steve Scalise is also a bigot who does not believe that lesbians and gays should have full rights and equal citizenship in America,” DeVaga wrote, accusing Scalise of hating the LGBTQ community for saying Louisiana’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2014 was “an important win for marriage.”

Scalise’s voting record shows he is a strong supporter of paid parental leave, low taxes and free trade agreements. CNN wrote on June 14, “Inside Congress, Scalise has been described as a pragmatic conservative and has helped bridge the widening rifts between stark conservatives and more traditional Republicans.”

Devaga added, “In addition, today’s Republican Party could be called sociopathic. American conservatism has become increasingly authoritarian and tribal. Consequently, its followers have little if any sense of linked fate and empathy with those they consider “the other,” including people of color, gays and lesbians, the poor or Muslims.”

