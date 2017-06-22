Trey Gowdy Says It’s Ironic Dems Complain About Hacking They Didn’t Want Investigated

South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said in an interview on Fox News that it is “a little ironic” that Democrats are now complaining about the lack of help they received from the Department of Homeland Security regarding the DNC servers, which were hacked by Russian intelligence officials during the election cycle.

On Wednesday, Former Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, testified before the House Intelligence Committee saying that he was not happy the Democratic National Committee did not offer their servers to the DHS for further investigation.

Upon being asked why the DNC might not want their servers investigated, but complain about lack of assistance from the DHS, Rep. Gowdy told Fox News , “Let me hazard a wild guess: that there may be something else on that server that they didn’t want law enforcement to see?”

The South Carolina congressman went on to remind the viewers how former FBI Director James Comey testified that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch had asked the director to label the Clinton investigation a “matter” rather than an investigation.

“I don’t know what her point was, although I think I do know what her objective was,” Gowdy said, implying that her motive was to help the Clintons avoid humiliation.

President Trump also weighed in on the issue via Twitter.

…Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn’t? It’s all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The Democratic National Committee declined to allow the FBI to review the breached servers, instead allowing an assessment to be done by a security company called CrowdStrike.