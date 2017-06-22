Trump’s Tape Tweet Was About ‘Raising The Question Of Doubt’

WASHINGTON — White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Donald Trump’s May tweet suggesting tapes of his conversations with former FBI director was done in an effort to raise the “question of doubt in general.”

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he had never recorded Comey and doesn’t have any tapes of these conversations. Bloomberg broke the news that Trump had no tapes and cited a source saying that the president made the initial tweet in an effort to keep Comey honest.

Sanders denied during the press briefing that the tweet by Trump was a threat, and said that the president does not regret the tweet. Trump did leave the option open in his Thursday tweet that someone else recorded his conversation with Comey, saying, “I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings.”

His spokeswoman would not elaborate about this matter and when asked whether Trump was referring to surveillance by his own intelligence agencies, Sanders told reporters to go ask those agencies if that’s the case.