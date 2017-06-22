WH: Trump Wants To Continue Negotiating For A Better Health Care Bill

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the Thursday press briefing that President Trump wants to keep working for the best possible health care legislation.

Senate Republicans unveiled the Better Care Reconciliation Act Thursday, which would roll back several provisions of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The legislation would end the individual and employer insurance mandate, cut medicaid spending over the long term and slash health care taxes.

Sanders would not commit to supporting the legislation, and added that the White House is “confident” President Trump will “have something to sign.”

She said that this is a “negotiation” that will continue “until we get the best bill possible and that will be the one that he signs.” Trump said in Iowa Wednesday night that the health care plan will have “heart.” Sanders said that Trump has yet to weigh in on the health care cuts and that the “goal is for a bill that provides care.”

She also bemoaned the lack of Democratic cooperation on the legislation. On Wednesday, the insurance company Anthem decided that it will exit the health care marketplaces in both Indiana and Wisconsin. Sanders said this development is an example of how Obamacare is not sustainable.

The spokeswoman said it is “sad [Democrats] want to play partisan politics instead of having a seat at the table.”