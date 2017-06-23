Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Fox News Friday that not only was President Trump’s tweet about possibly taping Comey “legal,” but it was also done “in the interest of justice.”

Dershowitz explained that Trump was bluffing so that Comey would not know whether or not he had tapes, and thus would be incredibly careful during his open testimony.

“He has to think in the back of his head, ‘maybe there was a recording, I have to be very very careful about what I say,'” he said.

Then Dershowitz told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that he has used the same tactic himself.

“I had a policeman on the witness stand who was lying about what he told my client, I led him to believe I had a tape recording of it by reading from a transcript…the cop thought I had him on tape, he changed his testimony, told the truth, we won the case,” Dershowitz outlined.

“That’s entrapment!” Hemmer objected.

“Entrapment in the interest of justice,” Dershowitz clarified.

