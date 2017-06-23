Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois said the United States may have to sanction China if they continue to turn a blind eye to rising North Korean aggression.

During a Fox News interview, Kinzinger said China “needs to be” a reliable partner in combating threats from North Korea.

“It’s kind of a two-front approach,” he said of working with China. “One, we have to force China to engage. We tried to do that with a carrot. It’s not working, so there’s gonna have to be a stick.”

Kinzinger suggested placing sanctions on Chinese businesses that do business with North Korea to disincentivize economic gains between the two countries.

Then, he said, the U.S. needs to be ready to respond militarily.

“Second, we have to begin to have the right military posture,” Kinzinger explained. “Not just in executing a war in North Korea — which, God forbid, may have to happen, hopefully not — but in terms of missile defense here at home, and in terms of the ability to destroy an intercontinental ballistic missile in its boost phase or even before it takes off.”

