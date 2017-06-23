Hillary Clinton Calls GOP ‘The Death Party’

Hillary Clinton took the debate over the Senate health care bill to a new level on Friday, saying that if Republicans vote to pass the law they will be known as “the death party.”

“Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party,” the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Friday afternoon.

She was responding to an article citing Harvard research which found that the Senate bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, “could result” in between 18,000 and 28,000 deaths in 2026.

Democrats oppose the bill, which would roll back some components of Obamacare.

Some Republicans also oppose the Senate bill in its current form.

So far, five Republicans have said that they plan to vote against the bill, which was crafted by a small group of GOP senators behind closed doors.

Three small government conservative Republicans, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, have all said they oppose the bill. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Nevada Sen. Dean Heller have also come out against the measure.

