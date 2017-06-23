MSNBC host Ali Velshi messed up during a live broadcast for the second day in a row, mixing up Republican Senator Cory Gardner and Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

Velshi was running down a list of Senators that helped write the Senate health bill and also received campaign donations from insurance and Pharma companies.

However, things went awry when he got to Sen. Cory Gardner’s (R-CO) name.

Despite his list consisting of only Republicans and the abbreviation for Colorado appearing right next to Gardner’s name on the board, Velshi said Cory Gardner is the “Democratic Senator from New Jersey.”

Velshi presumably thought he was talking about Cory Booker, who is the Democratic Senator from New Jersey, even though the two share little in common beside their first name.

WATCH:

Velshi’s mistake was particularly unfortunate because he made a similar error the day before.

On Thursday, he mistakenly referred to Sen. Dick Durbin as “Ohio Senator Dick Durbin, Deputy Leader in the House,” even though Durbin is from Illinois, is the Senate Minority Whip and doesn’t serve in the House.

