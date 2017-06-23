Obama Going Back To Campaigning Months After Leaving Office

Former President Barack Obama will return to the campaign trail this fall to stump for the Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate, according to reports.

Obama carried Virginia in both 2008 and 2012, and agreed to stump for Ralph Northam’s run for governor, the Huffington Post reported Thursday.

David Turner, a spokesman for Northam’s spokesman David Turner told the Washington Post that Obama promised to campaign for Northman this week. Turner said he would not “go into any further detail about the private conversations that Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam had with President Barack Obama.”

Obama, who left the presidency in January, kept a low profile for a few months but has recently reengaged with in politics. Obama released a statement Thursday about the Senate’s Affordable Health Care Act, designed to replace the former president’s signature Obamacare legislation. (RELATED: Obama Trashes Senate GOP Health Care Bill)

Northam, the current lieutenant governor under Gov. Tim Kaine, holds an eight-point lead over Republican candidate Ed Gillespie for the November election, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Do You Think Obama Will Help Or Hurt Ralph Northam's Gubernatorial Campaign? Yes No Login with your social identity to vote Thanks for participating in this survey, in order to vote you must register with your email address.

Sign out.

Gillespie’s camp does not appear worried that Obama will be on the campaign trail.

“How many Democratic surrogates is it going to take to try to drag the lieutenant governor across the finish line?,” David Abrams, a spokesman for Gillespie, told the Washington Post. “Virginians deserve to hear from candidates directly, in their own voices, about their own ideas and proposals.”

Follow Thomas Phippen on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].